United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

X has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $20.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $39.25.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 54.02%. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.16%.

In related news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 22,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $826,080.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,965,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $360,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,644 shares of company stock worth $4,613,327 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in X. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in United States Steel by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

