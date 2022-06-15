UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 207.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,900 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 76,875 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of NewEdge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $57,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 70 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $463.84. 23,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,264,723. The stock has a market cap of $435.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $505.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In other news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,138.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total value of $1,233,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,765,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $6,001,485 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.81.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

