UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,945 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,951 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,495,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,681,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $554.81.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total transaction of $2,044,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,485. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $461.80. 33,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,264,723. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $505.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $490.39. The company has a market cap of $433.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.31 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

