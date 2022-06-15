Unitrade (TRADE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $113,860.00

Unitrade (TRADE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 15th. In the last week, Unitrade has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar. Unitrade has a market cap of $1.24 million and $113,860.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unitrade coin can now be bought for about $0.0628 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Unitrade

Unitrade (TRADE) is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,673,817 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Buying and Selling Unitrade

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unitrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unitrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

