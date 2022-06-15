Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Trading 1.6% Higher

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.65 and last traded at $25.65. 1,261 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 83,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.24.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Univest Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $758.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average of $27.93.

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $67.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Univest Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UVSP. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in Univest Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,635,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in Univest Financial during the first quarter worth about $13,200,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Univest Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $8,772,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Univest Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $2,857,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in Univest Financial by 13.2% during the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 605,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,207,000 after buying an additional 70,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

About Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

