Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Trading Down 12.4%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) shares fell 12.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.44 and last traded at $3.52. 242,137 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 14,483,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UEC. Citigroup cut Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $7.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $922.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.17 and a beta of 2.00.

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UEC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,131,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,892,000 after buying an additional 12,511,667 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 33.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,339,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,047,000 after buying an additional 2,818,076 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 22.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,967,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,109,000 after buying an additional 2,604,883 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,796,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,267,000 after buying an additional 1,911,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 274.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,271,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after buying an additional 1,664,644 shares in the last quarter. 37.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.