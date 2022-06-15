US Solar Fund Plc Plans Dividend of $0.01 (LON:USF)

US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
USF stock opened at GBX 0.89 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.93. US Solar Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 0.86 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 1.10 ($0.01).
About US Solar Fund (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
- Why These 3 Farming Stocks Keep Plowing Ahead
- Gold Stocks That Might Be Worth A Look As Inflation Continues To Run Hot:
Receive News & Ratings for US Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.