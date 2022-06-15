US Solar Fund Plc Plans Dividend of $0.01 (LON:USF)

US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

USF stock opened at GBX 0.89 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.93. US Solar Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 0.86 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 1.10 ($0.01).

About US Solar Fund

US Solar Fund Plc is a fund of New Energy Solar Manager Pty Limited.

