USDK Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (USDK)

USDK (USDK) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 15th. One USDK coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00004443 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, USDK has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. USDK has a total market cap of $28.79 million and $35.63 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

USDK Profile

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

