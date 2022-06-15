UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Shares Gap Up to $5.02

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.02, but opened at $5.35. UserTesting shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 4,433 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.87.

UserTesting ( NYSE:USER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.58 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UserTesting Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About UserTesting

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

