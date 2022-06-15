V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 919 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000.

NYSEARCA:GSY traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $49.55. 1,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,461. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.98. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $49.54 and a 12 month high of $50.52.

