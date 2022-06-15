V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 525 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $31.98. 684,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,348,211. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.93. The company has a market cap of $257.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $31.23 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

