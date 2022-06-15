V Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Caterpillar by 870.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,000,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,055,000 after buying an additional 1,794,400 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Caterpillar by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,741,910,000 after buying an additional 1,373,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Caterpillar by 16.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after buying an additional 721,439 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Caterpillar by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,607,000 after buying an additional 643,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $91,786,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.43. 34,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,583,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $237.90.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.22%.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,933 shares of company stock worth $11,541,376 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

