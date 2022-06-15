V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $155.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.83.

Shares of PYPL traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.82. The stock had a trading volume of 197,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,231,572. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.76. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $85.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.