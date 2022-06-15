V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,003 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

V Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,003 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,924,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,898 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,943,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,889,000 after buying an additional 189,304 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,884,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,415,000 after buying an additional 164,351 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 323.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 115,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,895,000 after buying an additional 88,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,475,000.

ARKK traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,189,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,816,762. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.29. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $132.50.

