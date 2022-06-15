Vance Wealth Inc. Buys New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Vance Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSV. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

BSV stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.89. 42,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,701,076. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $82.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

