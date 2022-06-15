Vance Wealth Inc. Purchases New Shares in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 506,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,216,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 13.0% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 727.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAX stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $22.11. The company had a trading volume of 16,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,207. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.78 and a twelve month high of $27.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.78.

