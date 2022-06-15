Vance Wealth Inc. Purchases New Shares in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 506,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,216,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 13.0% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 727.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the period.
Shares of DFAX stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $22.11. The company had a trading volume of 16,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,207. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.78 and a twelve month high of $27.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.78.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.