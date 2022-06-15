Vance Wealth Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,188 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $222.57. 18,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $221.44 and a one year high of $299.20. The company has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.82.

About Norfolk Southern (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.