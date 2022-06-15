Vance Wealth Inc. Takes $687,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Vance Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.7% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

BAC traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $31.88. 1,018,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,348,211. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $31.23 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average is $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $256.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

