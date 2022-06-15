Vance Wealth Inc. Takes Position in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMMT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Summit Therapeutics by 148.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 129,578 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,200,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 105,443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 60,409 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 29,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SMMT traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.97. 224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,520. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.41. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $8.39. The firm has a market cap of $95.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 735.61% and a negative return on equity of 100.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 million during the quarter.

Summit Therapeutics Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

