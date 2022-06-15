VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Position Trimmed by J Arnold Wealth Management Co

J Arnold Wealth Management Co trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Rating) by 98.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,276 shares during the quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co owned approximately 0.11% of VanEck Gaming ETF worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gaming ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in VanEck Gaming ETF by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Gaming ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in VanEck Gaming ETF by 863.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Gaming ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000.

Get VanEck Gaming ETF alerts:

BJK opened at $32.84 on Wednesday. VanEck Gaming ETF has a 1 year low of $32.09 and a 1 year high of $54.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.93.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gaming ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gaming ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.