VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.31

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.31 and last traded at $24.42, with a volume of 6687 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.72.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.15.

Get VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 179.6% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 34,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 23,036 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.