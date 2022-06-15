Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,210 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $41.24 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.91 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.75.

