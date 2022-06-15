Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Raised by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,493,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 336,135 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 3.8% of Toroso Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Toroso Investments LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $123,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $364,000. ETF Store Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $698,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,823,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,020,000 after acquiring an additional 592,789 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 193.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 585,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,977,000 after acquiring an additional 386,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.63. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.02 and a 1-year high of $54.74.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

