Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Increased by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,483 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,971,000 after purchasing an additional 35,435 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,933,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,111,000 after purchasing an additional 79,417 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,473,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,742,000 after purchasing an additional 24,143 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,010,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,420,000 after purchasing an additional 142,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,229,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,572,000 after acquiring an additional 12,491 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $3.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.99. The stock had a trading volume of 28,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,440. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.69. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $216.49 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.