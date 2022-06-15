Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Wimmer Associates 1 LLC

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $483,000. ETF Store Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $565,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,560,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $102.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $101.31 and a 52 week high of $115.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.63.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.