Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Wimmer Associates 1 LLC

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $483,000. ETF Store Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $565,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,560,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $102.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $101.31 and a 52 week high of $115.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.63.

