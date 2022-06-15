Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

VGT stock opened at $323.26 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $320.20 and a 12-month high of $467.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $401.71.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

