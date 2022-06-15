Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $170.86

Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $170.86 and last traded at $170.86, with a volume of 3408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.45.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 243.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

