Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by IFS Advisors LLC

IFS Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of IFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO opened at $343.60 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $340.57 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $381.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.11.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.