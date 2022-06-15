Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is NewEdge Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 177.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.1% of NewEdge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $74,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,376,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,665,000 after acquiring an additional 44,386 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 83,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,382,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $132.05. 39,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,747,161. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.60. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.40 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

