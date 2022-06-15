VAULT Trading Down 38.8% Over Last Week (VAULT)

VAULT (VAULT) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 15th. During the last seven days, VAULT has traded 38.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VAULT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001002 BTC on exchanges. VAULT has a total market cap of $133,226.48 and $5.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,231.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,411.14 or 0.24055916 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.82 or 0.00412632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00072159 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00036796 BTC.

VAULT Coin Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,173 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

