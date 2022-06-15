Vector Group Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:VGR)

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

Vector Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.7% annually over the last three years. Vector Group has a dividend payout ratio of 62.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Vector Group to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.6%.

Shares of VGR opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.00. Vector Group has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.38.

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $312.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.70 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 30.49%. Equities analysts expect that Vector Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VGR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vector Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $1,069,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,376.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vector Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 231,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 29,528 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vector Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 972,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after buying an additional 26,526 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Vector Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vector Group by 239.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,451,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Vector Group by 21.7% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 62.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vector Group (Get Rating)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

