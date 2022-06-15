Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.16-$4.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion. Veeva Systems also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.00-$1.01 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $261.28.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $179.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 70.60, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.86. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $152.04 and a 52 week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,371 shares of company stock worth $8,460,376. 13.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the period.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

