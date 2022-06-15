Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-$1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $529.00 million-$531.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $529.71 million. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.16-$4.16 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $261.28.

VEEV stock traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.66. The company had a trading volume of 21,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,221. The company has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 70.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.94 and a 200 day moving average of $212.07. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $152.04 and a 12 month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,371 shares of company stock worth $8,460,376 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after buying an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after buying an additional 1,414,726 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,012,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,182,000 after buying an additional 50,160 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 937,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,222,000 after buying an additional 15,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,378,000 after buying an additional 10,630 shares during the last quarter.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

