Velas (VLX) Price Hits $0.0428 on Top Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0428 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $99.06 million and $3.26 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 31.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,312,787,789 coins. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

