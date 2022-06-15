Venus Price Reaches $4.44 (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for $4.44 or 0.00019798 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a market cap of $54.09 million and $11.85 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Venus has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,423.86 or 0.99884880 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00032296 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000765 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

