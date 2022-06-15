Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.00 million-$505.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $564.96 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Vera Bradley from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

VRA traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,420. Vera Bradley has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $151.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.78.

Vera Bradley ( NASDAQ:VRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Vera Bradley’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.