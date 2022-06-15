Vericrest Private Wealth Takes Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Vericrest Private Wealth purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 3.9% of Vericrest Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 240,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,666,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,417,000. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.87. 156,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,861. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $225.35 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.53.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

