Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CEO Dan Bodner Sells 6,482 Shares

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) CEO Dan Bodner sold 6,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $290,912.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,042,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,772,544.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dan Bodner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Dan Bodner sold 12,392 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $635,213.92.

On Thursday, April 7th, Dan Bodner sold 40,120 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $2,025,658.80.

Shares of Verint Systems stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $42.74. 877,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,988. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -388.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.46 and a 52 week high of $56.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $219.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.52 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,896,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,841,000 after buying an additional 65,157 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 5,253,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,619,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,754,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,173,000 after purchasing an additional 226,481 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,631,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,692,000 after purchasing an additional 166,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,554,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,085,000 after purchasing an additional 48,597 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Verint Systems to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.80.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

