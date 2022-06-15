Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.66

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.66 and last traded at $9.68, with a volume of 5728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

VERX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Vertex from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Vertex from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Vertex from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -503.50, a PEG ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 34,968 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $338,490.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,919.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,336,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,954,000 after purchasing an additional 664,495 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,266,000 after acquiring an additional 277,200 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 875,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,423,000 after acquiring an additional 18,908 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in Vertex by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 780,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,966,000 after acquiring an additional 251,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Vertex by 10.2% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 768,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,769,000 after purchasing an additional 70,860 shares during the period. 19.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

