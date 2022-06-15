VerusCoin (VRSC) Market Cap Reaches $25.44 Million

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded down 34.4% against the dollar. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001718 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $25.44 million and $24,476.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 68,851,453 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

