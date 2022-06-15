Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stake Lifted by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,373,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,784 shares during the period. Viavi Solutions makes up approximately 0.9% of Woodline Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Woodline Partners LP owned about 1.47% of Viavi Solutions worth $59,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,819,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,957,000 after purchasing an additional 822,231 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,232,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,808,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,942,710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,573 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,179,000 after purchasing an additional 494,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,029,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,423,000 after purchasing an additional 62,969 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.75. The company had a trading volume of 38,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -451.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average is $15.81. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $175,009.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,833.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VIAV shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

