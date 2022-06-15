Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 5,508 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 369.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $225.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.91.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA traded up $1.91 on Wednesday, reaching $22.83. 58,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,433,430. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.84 and a 200-day moving average of $131.11. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II purchased 3,362,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $269,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,362,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II purchased 1,191,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.67 per share, with a total value of $24,627,643.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,578,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,293,750.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,765,508 shares of company stock valued at $338,491,669. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

