Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $821,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 358,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on LHX. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

NYSE LHX traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.78. 2,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,592. The company has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.71 and a 12-month high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

