Virtu Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 388,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

NYSEARCA:AMJ traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,241. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $23.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average is $20.12.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.