Virtu Financial LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) by 108.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,270 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in GoodRx by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in GoodRx by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in GoodRx during the third quarter worth about $214,000. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDRX stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,321. The company has a quick ratio of 16.76, a current ratio of 16.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.37. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $48.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.25, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.38.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. GoodRx’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $19.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GoodRx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.31.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

