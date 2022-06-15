Virtu Financial LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,642 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.89.

Shares of PLTR traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.01. 110,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,543,758. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.28 and a beta of 5.05.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $182,007.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 697,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,602,563.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $501,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,939,626 shares in the company, valued at $26,669,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,199 shares of company stock worth $1,178,652 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

