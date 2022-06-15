Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 107,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 763,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,736,000 after buying an additional 194,266 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 194,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 104,508 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $937,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 91,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 22,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,050,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 589,880 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BBIO traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $6.60. 10,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,632,449. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.21. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $21.78.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 266.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBIO. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About BridgeBio Pharma (Get Rating)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.