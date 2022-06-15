Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 107,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 763,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,736,000 after buying an additional 194,266 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 194,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 104,508 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $937,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 91,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 22,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,050,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 589,880 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BBIO traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $6.60. 10,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,632,449. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.21. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $21.78.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBIO. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.
