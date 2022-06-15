Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 37,232 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.02. 52,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,695,635. The firm has a market cap of $189.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.48. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.