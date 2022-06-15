Virtus Health Limited (ASX:VRT) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Virtus Health Limited (ASX:VRT – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Virtus Health’s previous interim dividend of $0.12.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.60.

In related news, insider Kate Munnings 369,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th.

Virtus Health Limited provides various healthcare services in Australia, Denmark, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare Services Australia and Healthcare Services International. It provides fertility services, medical day procedure services, and medical diagnostics and pathology services.

