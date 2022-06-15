Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

VGZ opened at $0.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.87. Vista Gold has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $1.40. The company has a market cap of $90.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.38.

About Vista Gold (Get Rating)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

