Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
VGZ opened at $0.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.87. Vista Gold has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $1.40. The company has a market cap of $90.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.38.
About Vista Gold (Get Rating)
